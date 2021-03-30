Dermalogica

At Ulta Beauty

Dermalogica's sheer, lightweight physical sunscreen features non-nano zinc oxide that protects against blue light, UV rays and pollution. This broad spectrum sunscreen is ideal for all skin types, even the most sensitive, and the formula blends easily on all skin tones. A bio-active mushroom complex and argan oil helps soothe skin while also decreasing UV-induced dryness. Antioxidant green tea helps defend skin against free radical damage. 100% Physical sunscreen. 100% Bendable on all skin tones. Skin Concerns: Redness Dryness Dullness and Uneven Texture Key Ingredients: Mushroom Complex (Cordyceps Sinensis and Trametes Versicolor): Calms irritated skin and reduces UV-induced redness and dryness Green Tea: Anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, reduces oiliness and is loaded with antioxidants to repair and protect skin Non-nano Zinc Oxide: Mineral particles that protect against blue light, safely absorb UVB rays and reflect UVA rays Hyaluronic acid - Hydrates the skin Key Callouts: This product is cruelty-free vegan paraben-free sulfate-free phthalate-free synthetic fragrance-free has recyclable packaging Dermalogica is FSC certified to be sustainable for forests. 90% of their packaging will be recyclable or bio-degradable by the end of 2020. We recommend that first-time Dermalogica users visit an authorized skin treatment professional for a client consultation in an ULTA store. View Dermalogica skin treatments at all ULTA locations. Book your appointment today.