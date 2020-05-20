Dermalogica

Invisible Physical Defense Spf 30

$54.00 $43.20

Dermalogica's Invisible Physical Defense SPF30 is a broad-spectrum physical sunscreen that is ideal for any skin tone and skin type—even the most sensitive. This SPF 30 moisturizer uses antioxidants and minerals to protect against UV rays, blue light, free radical damage and pollution. The lightweight formula is hydrating, blends easily and layers well under makeup. Key Ingredients: Green Tea: anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial, it reduces oiliness and is loaded with antioxidants to repair and protect skin. Non-nano Zinc Oxide: mineral particles that safely absorb UVB rays and reflect UVA rays. Mushroom Complex (Cordyceps Sinensis and Trametes Versicolor): calms irritated skin and reduces UV-induced redness and dryness. Hyaluronic Acid: hydrates the skin and maintains moisture. Key Benefits: Reduces oiliness. Loaded with antioxidants to repair and protect skin. Safely absorbs UVB rays and reflects UVA rays. Calms irritated skin and reduces UV-induced redness and dryness. Hydrates the skin and maintains moisture.