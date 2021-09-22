Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Lumene
Invisible Illumination [kaunis] Dewy Glow Setting Spray
£15.90
Buy Now
Review It
At FeelUnique
Invisible Illumination [Kaunis] Dewy Glow Setting Spray
Need a few alternatives?
NARS
Light Reflecting Pressed Setting Powder
BUY
£30.00
Cult Beauty
NARS
Soft Velvet Pressed Powder
BUY
£30.00
Cult Beauty
MAC Cosmetics
Prep + Prime Fix+ Magic Radiance
BUY
£26.00
MAC Cosmetics
KIKO
Make Up Fixer
BUY
£7.99
Kiko Cosmetics
More from Lumene
Lumene
Nordic C [valo] Glow Boost Essence
BUY
£29.90
Cult Beauty
Lumene
Invisible Illumination Watercolor Blush
BUY
$15.31
$20.42
Amazon
Lumene
Lumene Nordic C [valo] Glow Boost Essence
BUY
€33.95
LookFantastic
Lumene
Nordic C [valo] Glow Boost Essence
BUY
C$33.70
LookFantastic
More from Makeup
Mented
Mented Cosmetics Semi-matte Lipstick - 0.13oz
BUY
$14.99
Target
NYX
Nyx Professional Makeup Lip Lingerie Xxl Smooth Matte Liquid Lipstick - 16hr ...
BUY
$8.99
Target
NYX
Nyx Professional Makeup Epic Ink Waterproof Eyeliner - 0.02 Fl Oz
BUY
$8.99
Target
Ardell
Ardell Wispies False Eyelashes
BUY
$9.89
Target
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted