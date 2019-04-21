Lumene

Invisible Illumination Instant Glow Beauty Serum

Perfect your complexion with the Invisible Illumination Instant Glow Beauty Serum from Lumene; a Finnish brand inspired by the fresh-faced, luminous glow of Nordic women. Infused with a host of radiance-enhancing ingredients, including Pure Arctic Spring Water and antioxidant-rich Arctic Cloudberry Seed Extract, the weightless serum delivers long-lasting hydration for a bright, youthful appearance. Pearlescent Pigments provide sheer, buildable coverage with a natural finish. Suitable for all skin types.