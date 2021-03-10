Neutrogena

Invisible Daily Defense Face Serum Spf 60+

Protect skin from the sun for more radiant skin with Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Face Serum SPF 60+. This oil-free facial serum from the #1 dermatologist recommended sun care brand protects against the sun and environmental aggressors while helping even skin tone, and boosting moisture. The hydrating serum with SPF 60+ helps prevent sunburn with broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection and fights against signs of skin aging due to UV exposure, such as wrinkles, dark spots, fine lines, and sagging. Lightweight and gentle, the skin-hydrating serum is infused with ginger extract to improve skin radiance and an antioxidant complex to help fight environmental factors like cold, ozone, and pollution. The non-greasy serum goes on clear on all skin tones and is oxybenzone-, paraben-, oil- and mineral oil-free. Ideal for use during outdoor activities, the sun care serum is water- and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Benefits: Helps prevent sunburn and fights signs of skin aging with broad spectrum UVA/UVB sun protection Oil-free facial serum helps even skin tone and boost skin's natural moisture barrier Antioxidant complex helps fight environmental factors like cold, ozone, and pollution SPF 60+ facial serum is infused with ginger extract to improve skin radiance Non-greasy serum goes on clear on all skin tones Water- and sweat-resistant up to 80 minutes; apply 15 minutes before sun exposure Lightweight and gentle, the serum is oxybenzone-, paraben-, alcohol-, oil- and mineral oil-free