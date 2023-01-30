Kora Organics

Invigorating Body Scrub

Invigorate your body and your mind with the KORA Organics Invigorating Body Scrub, containing a blend of anti-inflammatory turmeric, clarifying mineral powder and other glow-inducing ingredients to deliver smooth skin. This scrub works to remove dead skin cells and polish the skin to reveal a smoother, more even-looking surface, while still retaining hydration and protecting the skin’s natural barrier. It also contains a nourishing blend of aromatherapy essential oils to stimulate and revitalise. What are the key features and benefits of the KORA Organics Invigorating Body Scrub? Certified organic Invigorating body scrub Removes dead skin cells Polishes the skin Removes impurities without disrupting the skin’s natural protective barrier Improves the appearance of skin tone and texture Uplifts and revitalises skin Contains a blend of aromatherapy essential oils Energised with citrine, the stone of light and happiness What are the key ingredients of the KORA Organics Invigorating Body Scrub? Turmeric This potent anti-inflammatory has a range of antioxidant effects that help to improve skin’s texture, relieve the appearance of redness, even the appearance of skin tone and soothe sensitive skin. Mineral Powder This skin clarifying exfoliant improves the appearance of skin tone and texture by gently removing impurities, dead skin cells and revealing a brighter complexion. Rosehip Seeds These seeds are rich in retinoic acid, a natural form of Vitamin A which gently polishes the skin to deliver a natural and radiant glow. Saccharide Isomerate A naturally-derived sugar complex that creates a moisture barrier that helps to provide instant hydration and improve skins softness.