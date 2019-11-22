Province Apothecary
Invigorating + Balancing Toner*
C$42.00C$33.60
At Province Apothecary
Benefits Our cooling floral essence-based toner is a vital part of your everyday skincare routine, feeding your skin nourishing botanicals and re-balancing after cleansing. The alcohol-free formula hydrates and smooths skin without disrupting the natural pH, controls the appearance of oil, and enhances the absorption and performance of oil serums for brighter, firmer skin.Rose Flower Water | Cooling to skin, providing hydration and boosting your natural glow. Geranium | Powerful and fragrant skin rejuvenator, creating balance in your skin by controlling the appearance of oil.*From October to April, this product is in a plastic bottle to prevent breakage. Ingredients Distilled Water, Rose Flower Water*, Lavender Flower Water*, Lactobacillis Ferment, Rosemary leaf extract, Geranium oil, Clary Sage oil, Patchouli oil*, Frankincense oil*. *Certified Organic Directions Use after cleansing. Apply 1-3 sprays of toner directly to your skin. Air-dry for 1-2 minutes. For best results, follow with our serum and moisturizer. We suggest using our toner when your skin is acting up.This product has a shelf life of 6 months after opening. As Seen In