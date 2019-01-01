Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Suiting
Zara
Inverted Lapel Blazer
£29.99
£15.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Blazer with a raised collar and long sleeves. Features front jetted pockets, a vent in the centre of the back and single-button fastening in the front. HEIGHT OF MODEL: 178 cm. / 5′ 10″
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Whistles
Linen Double Breasted Blazer
£139.00
£99.00
from
Whistles
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Wool Blend Tailored Blazer
£85.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Lyocell Jacket
£39.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Jason Wu
Double-breasted Metallic Satin-twill Blazer
£460.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Zara
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Faux Leather Pants
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Seamed Mini Dress
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Zw Premium Slim Boyfriend Jeans In Laguna Blue
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Suiting
DETAILS
The Drop
Blake Long Blazer
$69.90
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Anita Ko for Tibi
Mixed Check Belted Steward Blazer
$595.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Double Breasted Jacket
$100.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Munthe
Dietes Checked Woven Blazer
$385.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted