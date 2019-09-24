Schick

Intuition Sensitive Care With Aloe

Schick Intuition Sensitive Care Razor Systems PUT THE SHAVE CREAM RIGHT ON THE RAZOR! with 100% natural aloe and vitamin E infused in the shave cream Schick Intuition is the first and only razor system that lathers and moisturizes during shaving in one easy step - so there's no need to use shave gel. It simplifies your shave and cares for your skin. It's also hypo-allergenic, gentle on your skin, and features a 4-blade pivoting head to glide smoothly along the contours of your legs and body. All Schick Intuition Refill Razor Blades can be used with any Schick Intuition Razor. Schick Intuition Sensitive Care Refill Blades are infused with 100% natural aloe and vitamin E. The formula lathers and moisturizes during shaving, so there's no need to use shave gel. It simplifies your shave and cares for your skin.