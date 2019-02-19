Schick

Intuition Sensitive Care Razor

$8.53 $8.99

Buy Now Review It

The Schick Intuition System is the first all-in-one shaving solution - no shave gel needed! Schick Intuition Lathers & Shaves in One Easy Step. The Schick Intuition Naturals Sensitive Care Razor contains ingredients that offer the purest form of sensitive care. Intuition Naturals provides five elements of skin care – Aloe, Vitamin E, Hypoallergenic, Fragrance Free and No Artificial Colors. Additionally, 55% of the packaging consisting of post consumer recycled materials.