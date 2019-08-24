Search
Schick

Intuition F.a.b. Razor Kit

$12.59
At Ulta Beauty
Fair warning: You’ll never be able to go back to regular razors once you’ve used this idiot-proof model, which shaves forwards and backwards for smooth skin and reduced risk of injury.
