Bold, nostalgic and authentic. The current trend for chunky, overbuilt footwear can be directly attributed to something Cat Footwear was doing way back in the ‘90s. It seems only fair then, that for our Re-Powered capsule collection we’ve taken an iconic style out of the archives. The Intruder is back, now the perfect street/performance hybrid chunky sneaker updated with a distinctive upper. Its thick, rubber platform outsole - a key feature of the original silhouette - looks just as fresh now as it did all those years ago. Born in 1996, re-powered for 2018. • Strobel Construction provides superior flexibility and lightweight durability • Leather and Nubuck/Leather Uppers delivers long-lasting durability and protection • Soft Nylon Mesh Socklining offers breathability • Removable, EVA Footbed for additional shock absorption and comfort • Lightweight, EVA Midsole offers additional shock absorption and all-day comfort • Rubber Outsole delivers superior traction and durability