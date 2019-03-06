CAT Footwear

Intruder Neutrals

Bold, nostalgic and authentic. The current trend for chunky, overbuilt footwear can be directly attributed to something Cat Footwear was doing way back in the ‘90s. It seems only fair then, that for our Re-Powered capsule collection we’ve taken an iconic style out of the archives. The Intruder is back, now the perfect street/performance hybrid chunky trainer updated with a distinctive mesh and nubuck upper. Its thick, rubber platform outsole - a key feature of the original silhouette and Dad trainer - looks just as fresh now as it did all those years ago. • Nubuck/Mesh Upper • Nylon Mesh Lining • Molded EVA Midsole • Cement Construction