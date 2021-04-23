Lanshin

Intro Gua Sha Tool – Jade

$35.00

Sign up to receive a one-time email notification when it’s back in stock! We recommend the Lanshin Intro Gua Sha tool for those new to Facial Gua Sha. This simple tool is perfect for learning and mastering the basic foundational techniques of Facial Gua Sha. The Lanshin Intro Gua Sha tool pairs well with our Facial Gua Sha Tutorial, a step-by-step guide to getting the most out of your tool. Made of top grade Xiuyan Jade, our Lanshin Intro tool is expertly designed to: Release tight muscles and fascia Invigorate circulation and energy Improve, lift, and contour your features Create a smoother and brighter appearance Improve appearance of congested, acne-prone skin Assist in alleviating congestion issues like blocked sinuses and headaches Measurements. L 3.25” x W 2.25”