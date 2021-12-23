Smartwool

Intraknit Hybrid Fibre Legging

C$179.99 C$125.99

Buy Now Review It

At Altitude Sports

Our Women's Intraknit™ Hybrid Fiber Legging just might become your new favorite tights. With the power of responsibly sourced Merino wool and durable polyester, this base layer pants will help keep you comfortable and confident in everything from casual outings to high-energy activities. Features • Merino Sport yarn combines the power of Merino with the durability and fast dry times of polyester • Fitted high rise with ribbed waistband • Size M inseam: 30"(76cm) • Slim Fit Materials • 57% Merino Wool, 43% Polyester