Penchant

Intimate Lubricant

$14.95

“We’ve Discovered the Secret To Transforming Couple’s Sex Lives…Overnight.” I confess, at times it feels like everyone around us is having better, longer, and more frequent sex. Is there a secret that they know, that you or I don’t? Read on… Imagine surprising your loved one. A discreet, upscale box arrives in the mail and you leave it out for them to discover. A simple grin across the room is all it takes, tonight is going to be special. It’s easy to admire the beautifully designed bottle, but inside is where the magic is. Just wait till your partner feels the pleasure packed silky goodness caressing their body. Only the finest, state-of-the-art ingredients go into our personal lubricant and your partner can tell. Luxurious, silky, and full of back arching goodness like they’ve never felt. Suddenly friends will start wondering what your secret is! Penchant Benefits: - The longest lasting, most incredible feeling silicone lube on the market. - Packed with the best body pleasing ingredients that are never sticky and don’t dry out. - Elegant and discreet packaging- looks like a high-end moisturizer you don’t have to hide. - The highest product safety standards with a FDA 510k approval rating. - Paraben-free and Made in the USA Supplies Are Strictly Limited. Click ‘Add to Cart’ to jumpstart your sex life for less than the price of a night at the movies. PS: Our Promise to You- When you purchase from Penchant, you'll get our 100% Satisfaction, 30 Day 'BEST LUBE EVER Guarantee.’ Your satisfaction is our #1 priority. Never waste money on inferior lube again.