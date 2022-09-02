Adam & Eve

Intimate Curves Rechargeable Wand

$69.95 $34.98

Buy Now Review It

At Adam & Eve

Product Description Petite & Pretty Wand Delivers Full-Size Massager Power! Do you love those bed-shaking pleasure sessions with your full-sized wand massager, but not how big and bulky they can be? Now you can get all that power in one pretty & petite rechargeable package! The Intimate Curves Rechargeable Wand is perfectly sized to fit comfortably in your hand – no matter how fast, hard, or long your pleasure session lasts. And it’s so power-packed, you might never want to leave the bedroom again. Powerful and rechargeable silicone wand vibrator 10 intense vibration functions including speed + patterns 1.7” wide rounded head with flexible neck Powerful vibrations focused right in the wand’s head Ultra-smooth silicone glides over skin Ergonomically shaped for easy grip Easy to handle 7.75” total length Gorgeous chrome detail Rechargeable, includes USB charging cable Runs up to 3 hours on the lowest settings; 1.3 hours on highest Waterproof and submersible for fun in tub or shower Now great power comes in a gorgeous package! The Intimate Curves Rechargeable Wand is made from smooth, elegant silicone that glides across your skin’s most sensitive curves. But when you turn it on, you’ll experience 10 functions of mind-blowing vibration power. The smooth, rounded head with its gently flexing neck sends all that sensation right where you want it for maximum pleasure. It’s great for solo fun, ohh-mazing couples play – and it’s even fantastic at massaging sore muscles. Ready to get started? Just press and hold the wand’s power button for 3 seconds. It lights up to let you know it’s on. Then press the upper button to cycle through all 10 functions. You’ll feel multiple speeds, patterns, and pulsation functions, all concentrated right in the smooth, gently flexing head. Press and hold the power button at any time to turn the vibrations off. Make sure you try this silicone dream out in the shower, too – it’s fully waterproof and submersible. After use, wash up with liquid soap and water or Adam & Eve toy cleaner. Pat dry. Recharge by plugging the included USB charging cable into the port on the wand opposite the control buttons. Store separately from other silicone toys. Not recommended for use with silicone lubricants.