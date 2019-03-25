CalExotics

Intimate Clitoral Pump

A sweetly simple version of a proven female pleasure tool, CalExotic's Intimate Pump features a user friendly body-conscious design created by a women, for women. Surrounding the nerve-ending rich clitoral area in a soft silicone wrapped cup, the pump provides gentle, gradual suction easily controlled and quickly released. Subtly swelling the clitoris by increasing blood flow, the Intimate Pump's upward pressure naturally awakens pleasure receptors, increasing sensation in the entire vaginal area. The sturdy cup is sleek and petite, fitting easily in hand. Once in place, a silky silicone sleeve ensures an airtight seal plus ultimate comfort during use. Apply a little pressure to the rounded trigger bulb to activate suction and touch the hear-shaped quick release valve to dissolve instantly. Wash well before and after use using some warm soapy water or a good toy care fluid/foam. Compatible with water based lubricants. The Intimate Pump is 3.5 inches (9cm) in length and 1.75 inches (4.4cm) in diameter at its opening.