Foria Wellness

Intimacy Sex Oil With Cbd

£44.00

Buy Now Review It

At Foria Wellness

Lube is for everyone, every time. This bedroom essential was designed to provide all-natural moisture, with 400mg broad-spectrum CBD to enhance arousal, soothe and excite. Your body absorbs what you put on it (or in it). That's why our lube is truly all-natural and free of added chemicals, with only two organically-grown ingredients.