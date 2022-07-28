United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Foria Wellness
Intimacy Oil With Cbd
$44.00$26.40
At Foria
Real Experiences from Real People Um YES, mind-blowing is a great description. I tried the intimacy lube alone and with a partner, both were amazing experiences. Georgia My vagina felt so warm and cozy and melty like a big hug 10 minutes after application and orgasm. This feeling lasted for at least 30 min while I was moving on with my life and getting ready for a night out. Shawna After extensively trying Foria Intimacy CBD Lubricant I can definitively say this product is a game changer. Shellie