Foria

Intimacy Massage Oil

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Foria

We're unashamedly geeky about science. In fact, Symprove is backed by over 20 years of research. And although we've been involved in many trials, there's one independent study that we're particularly proud of. It involved scientists at University College London who set out to test whether the live bacteria in a range of UK products could make it to the gut alive - and thrive there. The amazing news? Thanks to our water-based solution (which doesn't trigger digestion), Symprove was the only live bacteria product to pass every test!