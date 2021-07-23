LISSO

Interwoven Leather Handbag

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

[High Quality]: This woven bag is made of soft and high-quality synthetic leather by professional craftsmen. The solid color design and the knotted design of the tote bag add fashion to the hobo bag. Metal zipper closure improves safety [Size]: 10.6" (L) 27cm x 9" (H) 23cm, weight is 0.3kg / 0.66 pounds. [Features]: You can change the belt style according to the occasion or your own preferences, and it can be used as a handbag or a shoulder bag. [Multi-pocket design]: The internal structure of the handbag is a main zipper pocket, which also includes a slot pocket and a hidden pocket. The pocket design is reasonable, taking into account your privacy and can store things in an orderly manner, easy to find [Large capacity]: The large capacity design allows you to safely accommodate iPhones, lipsticks, wallets, cosmetics and other daily necessities. It is very suitable for daily handbags for work, shopping or appointments. Vintage elegant woven handbag cloud dumpling bag leather armpit bag Features: The unique intertwined woven pattern is rich in layering, simple and casual, showing the elegant charm of women Pure Color, Knotted Handler, Metal zipper Closure Womens woven bags, you can use it as a handbag or a shoulder bag according to your liking more change strap style! The large capacity designed allow you can comfortably hold an iPhone , a lipsticks, wallet, cosmetic, and other daily things, perfect to use as daily handbags for working, shopping, or dating. Specification: Main Material: PU Closure Type: Zipper Hardness: Soft Color: black, lotus root purple, dark blue, wine red, army green, turmeric, light gray The package includes: 1 x solid color woven bag