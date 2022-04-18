r.e.m. beauty

Interstellar Highlighter Topper

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

r.e.m. beauty interstellar highlighter topper offers a next-level, multi-dimensional highlight for cheeks, eyes, and body that glides on like a second skin. Benefits multi-dimensional shine dewy finish smooth application clean ingredients vegan sustainable packaging infused with vegetable-derived emollients, the silky, creamy powder formula glides on like a second skin, then melts upon application for a dewy, luminous highlight that stays smooth no matter where you wear it Features ''our interstellar highlighter toppers give a beautiful, multi-dimensional shine. these are versatile and can be used however you'd like, so we wanted to launch with a wider array of shades.'' - ari