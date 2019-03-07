Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Seychelles
Interrelated Wedges
$110.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Seychelles
Material: suede, off white is leather Heel Height: Heel Height: 3.5", Wedge: 1"
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Stella McCartney
Cornelia Wedges
$1235.00
from
Stella McCartney
BUY
DETAILS
OneClique
Dani + Blake
$102.00
from
OneClique
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Tilly Wedge Sandal
$350.00
$243.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Tilly Wedge Slide
$350.00
$210.00
from
Loeffler Randall
BUY
More from Seychelles
DETAILS
Seychelles
No One Like You Leather Ankle Boot
$159.00
from
ModCloth
BUY
DETAILS
Seychelles
Shabby Chic Leather Heel
$109.00
$39.97
from
Mod Outlet
BUY
DETAILS
Seychelles
Floodplain Leather Bootie
$149.00
$39.97
from
ModCloth
BUY
DETAILS
Seychelles
Seychelles Total Relaxation Sandals In Pink
C$84.88
from
Revolve
BUY
More from Sandals
DETAILS
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
ATP Atelier
Canda Leather Sandals
$390.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Knotted Wrap Sandal In White
$350.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted