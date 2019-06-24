TUMI

International 21" Carry-on

$495.00 $296.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

The perfect, durable carry-on for you to travel with during your next adventure. - Top flat handle - Back top telescopic handle - Two-way zip-around closure with side lock - Exterior features detachable ID tag and 4 bottom 360-degree swivel wheels - Interior features zip-around compartment, 3 zip wall pockets, and adjustable garment straps - Approx. 21.25" H x 14" W x 9" D - Approx. 1" flat handle drop, up to 12" telescopic handle drop - Imported