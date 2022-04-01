Machete

Interchangeable Link Necklace In 14k Gold

$225.00

Buy Now Review It

At Machete

Our Interchangeable Linked Collection provides endless options for you to mix and match metal colors and sizes. Buy one and wear it alone or collect different pieces to create various color combinations of both necklaces and bracelets! This necklace set includes: 2 Hinged Link Clasps in 14k gold 4 Link Chains at 6 Links each in 14k gold About: Necklace Sizes: 15.5" and 17.75" Small to Medium Bracelet Measures: 7.75" Large to XL Bracelet Measures: 8.5" Recycled brass with 14k gold Handmade How to Wear: Connect all 6 pieces (4 Link Chains + 2 Hinged Claps) for a necklace look. Connect 2 Link Chains for a bracelet look, fits small to medium wrists. Connect 2 Link Chains plus one Hinged Link Clasp for large to xl wrist sizes. ***For additional links or information please reach out to mhq@shopmachete.com