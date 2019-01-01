Georgie

Interactive Plush Electronic Puppy

6 years & up. Georgie loves to cuddle & get into trouble! This adorable pup is ready to play, cuddle up, and be your very best friend. Brush him and feed him, teach him tricks, take him on walks, and so much more. Georgie responds to 12 different voice commands and looks, moves and speaks just like a real dog. Encourages responsibility, nurturing, and imaginative play. Made from soft, high-quality, non-toxic materials. Requires 1 Lithium Polymer battery (included). Size: 12" x 7" x 12" Includes: Over 100 different interaction functions such as responses to 12 voice commands: Hey Georgie! Speak, Bath time, Selfie, Stand up, Sit down, Shake, I love you, High five, Snuggle, Let's dance, Good boy or Good girl, Wanna go for a walk, Are you hungry or Hungry, and Tug-O-War, Toy rope and crate-box with handle that doubles as a dog collar, Bandana, and Charging chord and Puppy training guide.