Nail Tek

Intensive Therapy 2, Nail Strengthener For Soft And Peeling Nails, 0.5 Oz X 1-pack

$11.00 $8.95

Hail to the nail strengthener for soft, thin, peeling nails! Nail Tek Intensive Therapy 2 has a unique protein formulation that seals the layers of the nail together while improving weak, thin, soft or peeling nails. It reinforces and thickens nails while promoting strength and flexibility. Promote healthy nails! Perfect nail treatment to prevent damaging, peeling, or breaking your nails. This nail treatment ensures top-tier effectiveness which promotes firm stronger nails that you can work with any time, any day. Masks nail imperfections! This nail treatment gives nails a healthy natural sheen. It adds shine as it builds the nail to boost strength and flexibility. Apply a thin coating and see excellent development from weak thin nails to a lustrous, polished finish! Nail care must have! This nail treatment will do wonders for you. Use it as a top or base coat over polish. After a week, remove polish and begin again. Have your dry, peeling nails look like they’re glued back together! Award-winning! NailTek voted as “Best Natural Nail Treatment” by Salon Professionals! The go-to brand for products that treat, shape, and strengthen natural nails as well as beautify hands. 100% cruelty-free, never tested on animals. What’s not to love?