Cortizone 10

Intensive Healing Anti-itch Crème

$6.49

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Cortizone 10 Intensive Healing Formula is extra creamy to go on smoothly and relieve itch quickly while helping to heal the skins underlying problems. It contains 7 moisturizers and 3 skin nurturing vitamins and is proven to moisturize for 24 hours. The calming formula is also safe for sensitive skin. Cortizone 10 Intensive Healing Formula Anti-Itch Creme is great for relieving: rashes and redness, eczema and psoriasis, inflammation and irritation and dry, itchy skin.