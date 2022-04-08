United States
Balmonds
Intensive Facial Oil 30ml
£22.00
At Balmonds
A nourishing blend for sensitive or fragile skin Rich in regenerative plant-based oils Rosehip, chamomile, lavender and palmarosa 100% natural, fragrance-free and cruelty-free Suitable for vegans Formulated to nourish and hydrate skin needing a bit of extra TLC. Use this oil to improve the appearance of fine lines and blemishes, smoothe scars, soften rough skin, and support skin repair after flare-ups.