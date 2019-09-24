Vaseline

Vaseline Intensive Care Advanced Repair Unscented Lotion combines healing micro-droplets of Vaseline Jelly and moisturizing glycerin. The result is a body lotion that deeply moisturizes to heal very dry skin in only 5 days. Suitable for Extra Dry Skin The Vaseline Advanced Repair Lotion isn't just your average moisturizing lotion. The formula delivers prescription-strength moisturization to restore soft, healthy looking skin. Advanced Repair Lotion is a dry skin lotion that can moisturize stubborn dry patches on your skin and help you achieve soft skin. Lotion for Dry Skin Advanced Repair body moisturizer helps to relieve dry skin from the first application. The micro-droplets of Vaseline Jelly penetrate deep down to form a protective layer on your skin and lock in moisture. This sealing barrier speeds up the skin's natural barrier recovery. Advanced Repair dry skin moisturizer also contains glycerin and dimethicone, which draw moisture to the skin to rehydrate very dry skin. with this combination of deeply moisturizing ingredients, Vaseline Advanced Repair works as an effective body moisturizer that offers fast relief for dry, stressed skin, with the assurance that it's suitable for sensitive skin. National Eczema Association (NEA) Seal of Acceptance with its seal of approval from the NEA, Vaseline Intensive Care Advanced Repair Unscented can be used to moisturize eczema-prone dry skin and as a moisturizer for dry skin.