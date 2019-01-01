Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Vaseline
Intensive Care Hand & Nail Lotion (pack Of 4)
$24.68
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Essie
Udon Know Me
$8.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Etude House
Sweet Recipe Ice Cream Nails Nail Polish
$3.03
from
KollectionK
BUY
DETAILS
Tom Ford Beauty
Nail Lacquer In Indigo Night
$32.00
from
Tom Ford
BUY
DETAILS
Knock Out
Nail Polish In Flatte Black
$14.00
from
Mio Mia
BUY
More from Vaseline
DETAILS
Vaseline
Vaseline Clinical Care Body Cream Eczema Calming
$5.84
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Vaseline
Clinical Care Eczema Calming Hand And Body Lotion
$5.89
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Vaseline
Intensive Care Aloe Soothe Body Lotion
C$9.50
C$7.91
from
houseofbeautyworld.com
BUY
DETAILS
Vaseline
Clinical Care™ Extremely Dry Skin Rescue Body Lotion
C$6.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Nails
DETAILS
Revlon
Nail Enamel In Divine
C$7.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Nail Enamel In Urban
C$7.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Sephora Collection
Tough As Nails Deluxe Manicure Kit
$20.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
The Art of Shaving
7-piece Manicure Set
$160.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted