Product Description Intellishade TruPhysical is a 5‐in‐1 anti‐aging moisturizer with 100% all‐mineral broad‐spectrum sunscreen SPF 45 that corrects, protects, conceals, brightens and hydrates skin through a proprietary blend of over 20 age‐defying, skin enhancing ingredients that have been master‐formulated into one of the most robust daily anti‐aging moisturizers available. Features a powerful proprietary blend of 3 bioavailable peptides, botanical extracts, and antioxidants to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and help skin appear firm and lifted while providing antioxidant benefits against environmental stressors. Provides broad-spectrum UV protection with ground‐breaking 100% all‐mineral technology and no hidden chemical sunscreens. Contains THD Ascorbate (Vitamin C), the most potent and stable form of Vitamin C, along with Epigallocatechin Gallate (EGCG), the most powerful antioxidant of all green tea catechins. Together along with Ubiquinone (Coenzyme Q10), these powerhouse ingredients help to brighten and even skin tone and provide superior antioxidant benefits. Also included is a proprietary blend of extracts ‐ White Birch Extract, Yeast Extract and Plankton Extract that enhance the skin and encourage overall skin health. Squalene, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice and Glycerin hydrate and soothe skin for a plump and fresh appearance. Boron Nitride, a superior mineral, helps the skin appear and feel smoother, diffuses light and absorbs heat. Universal tint blends with all skin tones for a healthy, naturally beautiful look.100% all‐mineral technology that provides UVA and UVB broad‐spectrum protection . Brand Story For more than 30 years, Revision Skincare has provided dermatologists, plastic surgeons and estheticians with clinically-proven, highly advanced offerings for skin health and longevity. Made in the U.S.A.