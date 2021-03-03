GREAT STUFF

Insulating Foam Sealant

GREAT STUFF Gaps and Cracks Insulating Foam Sealant with Quick Stop Straw Technology is a polyurethane-based insulating foam sealant that fills, air-seals and insulates small gaps (up to 1 in.) inside or out. What's amazing is how easy it is to use, thanks to the Quick Stop Straw Technology, and how it expands to take the shape of cracks and voids. This forms a durable, airtight and water-resistant bond that eliminates unwanted airflow and helps reduce condensation. New Quick Stop straw technology - helps stop messy foam drips GREAT STUFF gaps and cracks can be used in interior or exterior application and is tack free in 15 minutes; trims in 30-60 minutes Forms a permanent weather-tight seal to minimize drafts and insect infestation and has exceptional adhesion to building materials Cures as a cream-colored rigid foam; ease of application results from all-direction dispensing One 16 oz. can equals up to 30 tubes (9 qt.) of caulk Foam elasticity properties allow for movement and shifting within a structure Click here to learn more about Eco Options and Energy Efficiency How much do you need? Let our calculator help: