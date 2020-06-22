Mininoo

Insulated Wine Tumbler

$8.99

WHY CHOOSE MININOO: Ordinary appearance, but not ordinary materials, control the supply chain from the source, give customers the most favorable price, and ensure the customer is completely satisfied. wine glass tumbler with 100% Money Back Guarantee & prompt, friendly Customer Service, to help you buy with confidence. If you are not positively thrilled with our stainless steel wine tumbler,wine tumbler with lid,just let us know and we will issue a prompt replacement or full refund. VACUUM INSULATED DOUBLER WALL: No worries about shattering the insulated wine tumblers as it’s made of premium 18/8 stainless steel with superior quality powder coat that’s rust resistant，make your contribution to reducing pollution with a REUSABLE, ECOFRIENDLY, SHATTERPROOF insulated wine glasses. Set off on your refreshing picnic, hiking or camping adventures with your water, wine, or cocktail icy-cold for 9 hours or your coffee & tea scalding-hot for over 3 hours! STYLISH COFFEE CUP：Chooser from a variety of stylish options. The finish is durable and provides a fingerprint-free texture that is easy to clean. Comfortable in the hand, portable and lightweight to take on your outdoor adventures! Worry no more about your kids breaking their smoothie/juice/water or milkshake cups. This personalized, cute and stylish insulated wine glasses are the first choice for travel, camping, beach, outdoor, lake life stainless steel wine tumbler. SLIP LID DESIGN: Our stainless steel wine tumbler have a splash-proof closure that keeps your beverages insulated and protected for longer! The cup lid is made of ABS, food grade, BPA-Free. Smooth cup mouth, kids and adults can use it with peace of mind our insulated wine tumbler. Silicone rubber ring, a straw hole for each lid, which is good for easy sipping with straws, seal gel can keep warm and reduce the spill, slide cover to keep straw hole clean. BEST GIFT：Give a surprise to the people around you, give this insulated wine tumbler to your favorite people, share the happiness that the stainless st