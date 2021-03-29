Simple Modern

Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler

$18.89

Buy Now Review It

Vacuum Insulated: Simple Modern Classic tumblers are double walled and vacuum insulated, which keeps your favorite beverage hot or cold for hours 2 Lids Included: Straw Lid & Flip Lid - An internally threaded insulated straw lid and insulated flip lid are included with your purchase Premium 18/8 Stainless Steel: Tumbler is made from high-quality, food-grade 18/8 stainless steel and is coated in a durable finish Fits Most Cup Holders: The shape of all Classic tumblers will fit normal sized cup holders Why Simple Modern: Our Generosity & Excellence core principles lead us to sell quality products, partner with others, and donate over 10% of profits The Simple Modern Classic Tumbler is double walled and vacuum insulated to keep your drink hot or cold for hours. The cup comes with two lids, a straw lid and a flip lid so you can enjoy your favorite beverage the way you like. The Classic is made from 18/10 stainless steel and fits most cupholders.