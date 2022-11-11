Hunter

Insulated Lace-up Leather Commando Boots

£215.00

Size/Fit Summary: True to size. Regular fit. Note: Two sets of laces come with this style. The upper is not waterproof. Ready for every adventure, the Women's Explorer Leather Boot is our ultimate lightweight commando boot. This boot features an upper mix of hardwearing leather and recycled nylon. Beneath the foot is a shock-absorbent midsole and a high-grip TPU rubber outsole, which features deep tread to ensure mud release with every step. Finished with a cushioned collar and a kick-spur for effortless removal, these black boots lead the way in all-day comfort and will take you to temperatures as low as -20°C (-4°F). An extra set of laces is provided with each pair. Waterproof lower/outsole Handcrafted 100% Recycled upper, lining and insole Padded collar for comfort and support Upper crafted from leather Kick Spur for ease of removal Extra laces for customisation Can be worn in temperatures as low as -20°C Product code: WFS2235LSG-BLK