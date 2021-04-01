Wells

Insulated Glass Coffee Mugs

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

☕COFFEE MUGS, ENJOY LIFE: Double walled, Borosilicate material, Insulated glasses can withstand temperatures ranging from -30°C to 400°C! you can enjoy your cup of coffee, espresso, cappuccino or tea warmer longer.When you have hot coffee, you won’t feel hot from outside and when you have cold drink,there is no condensation on the glass and table. ☕UNIQUE DOUBLE WALLED GLASSES DESIGN: Keep your fingers safe and cool with heat resistant and double wall glassware, so beverages stay warm without you getting burnt!the outside surface always feels comfortable in hand. ☕MICROWAVE AND DISHWASHER SAFE:Double insulated coffee mug give an extra luxury look in your kitchen or on your dining table. It's more heat-resistant, high transparency, thinner and light weight, but more durable than normal glass. It’s suitable for dishwasher and microware safe. ☕UNIQUE GIFTS FOR COFFEE LOVER IN YOUR LIFE: For 350ml / 12oz of amazing coffee, milk, espresso, latte, hot and cold, or just about any drink you can think of, these ultra light, clear double-wall mugs are the present you just can’t wait to give or keep for yourself! ☕30 DAYS FREE REPLACEMENT: Your satisfaction is great honor for us, so Wells Glassesware provide warranty that if anything goes wrong about the product within 30 days, will replace the item at no cost to you.