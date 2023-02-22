Brita

Insulated Filtered Water Bottle With Straw

Brita’s Premium Filtering stainless steel bottle holds 32oz of water, and is designed with a Brita filter that fits in the straw that makes water taste great and keeps water cold for 24 hours Get great tasting water without the waste; by switching to Brita, you can save money and replace 1,800 single-use plastic water bottles* a year This 32oz Brita water bottle is made from durable, double-wall insulated stainless steel to keep water cold and features a leak-proof lid; Height 10.6"; Diameter 3.8"; Weight 1.1 pound The filter reduces chlorine (taste and odor) and more with every sip; compatible with Brita water bottle replacement filters For the freshest-tasting water, the Brita stainless steel water bottle filter should be replaced after 40 gallons or approximately every two months Enjoy great-tasting water anywhere with the Brita 32 Ounce Stainless Steel Premium Filtering Water Bottle. The durable, double wall insulated bottle stays cold for a full 24 hours. It includes 1 replaceable filter, which reduces Chlorine (taste & odor) as you drink. Featuring an enclosed, easy-sip straw, built-in carrying loop for grab-and-go portability, and one-handed push button lid, this bottle is designed for effortless convenience. The bottle has a leak-proof design to help you avoid surprise drips and spills. Enjoy hassle-free hydration anywhere: at home, the office, a sporting event, or at the gym. One Brita water filter can replace 300 standard 16.9 ounce single-use plastic bottles each year, so you can stay hydrated, save money, and reduce plastic waste. For best results, replace the filter every 40 gallons or about every two months. With Brita, take filtered water anywhere you go!.