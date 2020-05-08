instyler

Instyler Airless Blowout Revolving Styler

$99.99 $89.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Blowout style with one simple tool.No blowout bar needed. The patented InStyler AIRLESS Blowout Revolving Styler harnesses the styling power of a round brush and a blow dryer to produce smooth, shiny hair with volume and movement. Spinning at over 150 revolutions per minute, the heated revolving barrel delivers maximum straightening power as it simply glides down the hair.The rounded design of the barrel and tourmaline ceramic heated plate prevents creasing or crushing that can flatten hair, while the natural boar bristles blended with ionic bristles polish strands to reduce frizz and deliver ultimate shine. Directing AIRLESS away from your face will effortlessly add those bombshell curves that complete any blowout look. Go one step further and wrap strands around the barrel to create curls and waves that last for days.