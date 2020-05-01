InStride

Pop Fitness Cycle, Green

Add Some POP in Your Life Burn calories, improve circulation, tone muscles and increase your heart rate with the InStride POP Fitness Cycle. Use it in your favorite chair to tone your calves, thighs, hamstrings, and glutes while increasing your heart rate and encouraging better circulation. To work your upper body, set the POP Fitness cycle up on the table to work your upper body. Plus, assembly is a breeze -- just unfold the legs, screw in the tension knob and you're ready to go in under one minute! The legs easily fold back up for storage or transport.Adjustable pedaling tension Non-slip pedals with straps Assembly time under 1 minute Easy-fold legs Non-slip feet