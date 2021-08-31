Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Lululemon
Instill High-rise Tight 25″
$118.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lululemon
Why we made this Take your practice to the next level. The InStill collection provides smoothing support and softness you can feel in every breath, stretch, and pose.
Need a few alternatives?
Lululemon
Instill High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
C$128.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Instill High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
C$128.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Instill High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
C$128.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Instill High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
$118.00
Lululemon
More from Lululemon
Lululemon
Instill High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
C$128.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Instill High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
C$128.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Instill High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
C$128.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Instill High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
£108.00
Lululemon
More from Leggings
Lululemon
Instill High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
C$128.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Instill High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
C$128.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Instill High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
C$128.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Instill High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
£108.00
Lululemon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted