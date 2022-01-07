Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Lululemon
Instill High-rise Tight
$118.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lululemon
Love at first feel. The InStill yoga collection provides smoothing support and softness you can feel in every breath, stretch, and pose.
Need a few alternatives?
Lululemon
Wunder Train High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
$89.00
$118.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Align™ High-rise Pant 25"
BUY
$79.00
$98.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Align™ High-rise Pant 28"
BUY
$79.00
$98.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Wunder Train High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
$79.00
$98.00
Lululemon
More from Lululemon
Lululemon
Instill High-rise Tight
BUY
$118.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
City Sleek 5 Pocket Wide-leg High Rise 7/8 Length Pant
BUY
$59.00
$128.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Ventlight Zippered Jumpsuit
BUY
$69.00
$148.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Always Effortless Jacket
BUY
$99.00
$128.00
Lululemon
More from Leggings
Lululemon
Wunder Train High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
$89.00
$118.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Align™ High-rise Pant 25"
BUY
$79.00
$98.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Align™ High-rise Pant 28"
BUY
$79.00
$98.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Wunder Train High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
$79.00
$98.00
Lululemon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted