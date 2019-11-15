Fujifilm

Instax Square Sq10 Hybrid Instant Camera

$129.95

Prints on new larger square Instax film (2.4” x 2.4”) Hybrid design lets you preview and edit your image before you print View your photos and change settings on the large 3” LCD screen Select your photo and apply any of the 10 fun creative Filters Save your images to the internal memory or micro SD card then share online Explore your creative side with the Fujifilm Instax square Sq10 hybrid instant camera. This new Instax instant camera lets you print square photos so your photo creations are even bigger than before. You can add creative filters to your images, brighten or darken your image and add vignettes before you print. Shoot double exposures or long (bulb) exposures and unleash your creative side with the Sq10 instant camera. Fujifilm Instax square Sq10. Creativity squared.