instax SHARE SP-2 lets you print out your best smartphone pictures faster than ever in high quality credit-card sized prints. This next generation instax SHARE SP-2 features a sleek body, gorgeous image quality, improved Wi-Fi connectivity and a refined operation, all in two new gorgeous colors - Silver and Gold - with added texture for classic good looks. The new SHARE SP-2 improves its speed over the original Share SP-1 by printing smoothly and quietly in just 10 seconds compared to 16 seconds in the previous model.