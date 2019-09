Fujifilm

Instax Mini Hello Kitty Instant Photo Camera

Film: Fujifilm Instant Color Film "instax mini" (separately available) Film Size: 86mm X 54mm Picture Size: 62mm X 46mm Lens: Move in / out type lens, 2 components, 2 elements, f=60mm, F=12.7 Viewfinder: Real image finder, 0.37x, with target spot Focusing: 0.6m - ∞ Shutter Speed: 1/60 sec. Exposure Control: Manual switching system (LED indicator in exposure meter) Film feeding out: Automatic Flash: Constant firing flash (automatic light adjustment) Recycle time: 0.2 sec. to 6 sec. (when using new batteries), Effective flash range: 0.6m - 2.7m Power Supply: LR6/AA-size 1.5V alkaline batteries X 2 Others: Exposure counter (number of unexposed flms), film pack confirmation window Dimensions & Weight: 169mm X 145mm X 69mm / 395g (without batteries, strap, Close-up lens and film pack)