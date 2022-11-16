Fujifilm

Instax Mini 40 Instant Camera

Produce instant credit card sized sized photos Built-in selfie lens and selfie mirror Easy to use with built in Automatic Exposure Uses instax mini film, print size 54 (w) x 86 (H), image size 46 (w) x 62 (H) mm, film sold separately A classic and luxurious design with premium silver accents and a high quality textured finish.Lens type: Close-Up; Max focal length: 60.0 millimeters DESIGN The super stylish mini 40 features premium silver accents and has a high quality texture. AUTOMATIC EXPOSURE With mini 40, it's easy to get bright photos anywhere. The high performance flash automatically calculates surrounding brightness and adjusts the shutter speed accordingly, meaning there's no need for any special settings! SELFIE MODE Make sure your selfies are always on point with the mini 40's dedicated Selfie Mode which is activated by pulling out the lens. Use the mirror to check your framing and capture the perfect shot. CLOSE-UP CAPTURE Use the Selfie Mode to shoot a subject between 30 - 50cm away to get a clear close-up shot.