Fujifilm

Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

$69.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Capture memories with Fujifilm’s latest, the Instax Mini 11 instant camera, featuring an even slimmer build and vivid colors that show off your personality. Featuring effortless use with automatic exposure that gets the perfect shot and a selfie mode with a built-in mirror for getting the perfect shots with your pals.