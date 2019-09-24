Luster

Instant Whitening Toothpaste

$8.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Get whiter teeth fast with Luster Now! Instant Whitening Daily Fluoride Toothpaste. This powerful paste instantly whitens teeth after just one brushing. Luster toothpaste was developed by by dentists with Bluverite technology to remove surface stains and discoloration. Bluverite deposits blue micro-particles onto your teeth to offset the yellow, creating the optical effect of whiter teeth. The enamel-safe toothpaste features fluoride to strengthen teeth and promote healthy gums, without causing any tooth sensitivity. It can be used daily on teeth and dental restorations. Each tube contains 4 oz. Luster Now! Instant Whitening Daily Fluoride Toothpaste, 4 oz: Instantly whitens teeth after one brushing. Enamel-safe. Daily fluoride toothpaste. Developed by dentists with Bluverite technology. Bluverite deposits blue micro-particles onto your teeth to offset the yellow, creating the optical effect of whiter teeth. Won't leave teeth sensitive afterwards. Instant whitening fluoride toothpaste gentle on teeth and safe for dental restorations. Causes zero tooth sensitivity. Prepare for compliments. Removes surface stains. Enamel safe toothpaste, 4 oz squeeze tube.