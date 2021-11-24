Instant Pot

Instant Vortex Plus 10 Quart Air Fryer

$139.99 $89.95

7-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, rotisserie, toast, warm, convection oven. EvenCrisp TECHNOLOGY: All the crunch and tenderness of deep-frying with little to no oil. 1400-1600W QUICK AND EVEN HEATNG: Top heating element with fan ensures optimal cooking and baking performance. ONE-TOUCH SMART PROGRAMS: Customizable cooking programs for easy chicken wings, roasted veggies, cinnamon buns and more. FAST PREHEATING: Cook your meal quickly, and use the included trays to cook multiple meals at once. ADJUSTABLE TEMPERATURE: Easily select temperatures from 95 to 400° F. PERFECT SIZE: Holds enough food for growing families, preparing side dishes, appetizers, and rotisserie chicken. The Instant™ Vortex™ Plus is sleek, versatile, and convenient, with rotisserie and EvenCrisp™ air flow for a perfect golden finish and crispy, tender results every time. Make all your favorite finger foods with less oil and no mess and get food on the table faster. The Vortex offers the quality, convenience and versatility you’ve come to expect from Instant – discover amazing.